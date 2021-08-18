Cancel
The late Chadwick Boseman discussed Black Panther spin-offs

By Amber De Luca-Tao
thebrag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, Marvel series What If…? director Bryan Andrews has revealed that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was keen for his character T’Challa to explore the Marvel Universe. Andrews told Entertainment Weekly, “We were already thinking of finding a way to do spin-offs and stuff like that of...

