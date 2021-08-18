Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson police union challenges city’s vaccine requirement

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city’s decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. The Arizona Daily Star that the lawsuit filed Monday by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions” and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal.

yourvalley.net

MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

