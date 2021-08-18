Sean Lock, former star of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, has died aged 58

Lee Mack has paid tribute to fellow comedian Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.The stand-up comedian, who was best known for his panel show appearances and time as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died of cancer, it was announced today (18 August).Paying tribute to his friend, Mack, who is also a regular on the panel show circuit, said that he had known about Lock’s illness for “some time”.“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking,” the Not Going Out star said.“A true original both in comedy and...