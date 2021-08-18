Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sean Lock, former star of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, has died aged 58

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish comedian Sean Lock, best known for 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died from cancer at the age of 58, it’s been confirmed. As per BBC, Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carr
Person
Sean Lock
Person
Lee Mack
Person
David Baddiel
Person
Jon Richardson
Person
Rob Beckett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#8 Out Of 10 Cats#British Comedy Awards#Off The Kerb Productions#Channel 4#Greatest Stand Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsfemalefirst.co.uk

Sean Lock passed away after secret battle with lung cancer

Sean Lock passed away after a secret battle with lung cancer, his friend Bill Bailey has revealed. Sean Lock passed away after a secret battle with lung cancer. The '8 Out Of 10 Cats' comedian sadly passed away earlier this week at 58 and it has now been revealed that he had been secretly battling with lung cancer for a "few years", which was quite advanced.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

BREAKING: Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has very sadly passed away from cancer, his agent has confirmed. He was 58. He was best known for his stand-up comedy, and appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 15 Storeys High and The Last Leg. A statement from his agent to PA...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Sean Lock Worth At The Time Of His Death?

The comedy world has lost one of its greats in Sean Lock, who died from cancer at the age of 58. "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit, and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy," his agent said in a statement (via The Guardian). "Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Comedian Sean Lock

English comedian and actor Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58, per The Guardian. Lock was perhaps famous for being a team captain on the British comedy panel show "8 Out of 10 Cats," appearing on 105 episodes (per IMDb). Per the outlet, he also found success with appearances on shows such as "The Big Fat Quiz of the Year," "QI," "Have I Got News for You," and "The Last Leg."
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

British Comedian Sean Lock, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ Captain, Dies at 58

Award-winning comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer, his agents said today. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family,” read a statement from Lock’s agency, Off The Kerb Productions. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

RIP Sean Lock

Comedian Sean Lock has passed away from cancer aged 58. He’s best known as a panellist on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Sean Lock, best known for 8 out of 10 Cats has passed away aged 58 after a battle with cancer. RIP.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Una Stubbs death: Fans and former co-stars pay tribute after Sherlock star dies aged 84

Tributes have poured in for the late actor Una Stubbs, following her death at the age of 84.The Sherlock star had been unwell for several months before dying at her home in Edinburgh, it was announced today (12 August). In a statement, her sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. “We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.” In the BBC’s hit adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective novels, Stubbs played Mrs Hudson, the benevolent landlady of 221B and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

32 of the funniest and most moving tributes to Sean Lock following the comedian’s death, aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock, best known for his role on the panel show 8 out of 10 Cats, has died aged 58 following a battle with cancer. Lock, best known for his deadpan style, was a captain on the popular Channel 4 show as well as its hybrid show 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, opposite Jon Richardson.He also appeared on other panel shows such as QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High, as well as numerous tours as a stand-up...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lee Mack pays tribute to Sean Lock: ‘I will miss him so much’

Lee Mack has paid tribute to fellow comedian Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.The stand-up comedian, who was best known for his panel show appearances and time as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died of cancer, it was announced today (18 August).Paying tribute to his friend, Mack, who is also a regular on the panel show circuit, said that he had known about Lock’s illness for “some time”.“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking,” the Not Going Out star said.“A true original both in comedy and...
CelebritiesNME

Tributes pour in for ‘Sherlock’ actress Una Stubbs who has died aged 84

Tributes have been paid to Una Stubbs, the actress known for her work in Sherlock, EastEnders and Till Death Us Do Part, who has died aged 84. Fellow Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch said in a statement [via Metro] that the actress was “a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous and honest friend”. He added that she was “so humble and yet so damn good”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58. Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen and on radio. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: Comedian was ‘still joking’ in ‘his last few days’, says Bill Bailey

Sean Lock was cracking jokes in his final days, says comedian Bill BaileyThe comic and regular comedy show panelist died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), aged 58, leading to an outpouring of love from his fans and fellow comedians. Channel 4 has now revealed it will honour Lock with two dedicated broadcasts on Thursday night (19 August).While his illness wasn’t known to the public, his close friends Bailey and Harry Hill kept in touch with Lock, and the pair shared their tributes in The Telegraph.Bailey stated: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sean Lock: tributes from his friends and co-stars

Fans were devastated on Wednesday following the very sad news that comedian Sean Lock had died aged 58 from cancer. Since the news, social media has been flooded with tributes to the beloved funnyman, and Channel 4 is set to pay tribute to him on Thursday by showing his stand-up special Keep It Light, as well as an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy