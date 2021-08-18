Sean Lock, former star of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, has died aged 58
British comedian Sean Lock, best known for 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died from cancer at the age of 58, it’s been confirmed. As per BBC, Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.thebrag.com
