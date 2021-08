The country rallied behind Sha'Carri Richardson after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis, but that support has dissipated in recent weeks. As she prepared to compete at the Prefontaine Classic last weekend against the talented Jamaican team, which includes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Richardson upped her social media activity with confident posts, only to finish in last place. Following the defeat, many fans accused her of being a sore loser when she was found "liking" rude tweets about Fraser-Pryce, comparing her looks to Lil Wayne.