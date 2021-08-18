Dogs available for adoption

RJ is approx 7 pounds and you wouldn't guess that he is 12 years. Due to a kidney issue, RJ is on prescription food. He only eats 1/4 cup twice a day so there's no high expense with this, He is on 2 medications that are not pricey and last forever because he takes 1/4 pill twice a day. He loves to be held and snuggled, he would be the ideal lap warmer with winter coming. Sometimes there is only one way and it's RJ's way or no-Way, he can be a stinker once in a while. RJ loves car rides and going on walks, his back knees get a little stiff sometimes but that doesn't low him down a bit. RJ does well as far as being house broken, if he is taken outside on a schedule. RJ doesn't make a peep when he sleeps in bed with his foster parents. He is not a huge fan of the crate, but he does sleep in it. RJ can not live with children, he can live with dogs and cats - he doesn't like cats but will leave them alone if they leave him alone. As far as dogs he can be somewhat jealous of another dog so you'll need to be careful if you have another, and RJ would be fine living as the only pet. He is updated on his vaccines, neutered and chipped, has had dental cleanings in the recent past and his blood work was checked, the only step left is his forever home. If interested please complete application www.PLDPaws.org. Applicants should be within 1 hour drive of the Essington PA 19029 area.