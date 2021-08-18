SUNRISE CHILDREN’S SERVICES: Accomplishing more than she thought possible
Rayna came to Sunrise’s Somerset foster care after completing a residential program with no family to return to. She came with pages and pages of past mistakes, trauma, and feeling totally alone — with little hope of having a family that would love her unconditionally and helps her succeed. But Rayna was ready to make the changes in her life to at least accomplish her goal of being the first one in her biological family to graduate high school.www.kcountry1057.com
