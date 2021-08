August 21st, 2021 | Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It’s our Kickoff Show match! I missed the start of this as I was getting dinner so my stopwatch isn’t going to be on point here. As I caught it, the two were exchanging stuff in the ring but it seems like Corbin’s focus was more on the briefcase than anything else. He kept going after it and making sure it was in his possession, even though he can’t do anything with it. Big E cut off him leaving with a POUNCE before adding in the Big Ending inside at around the 6:00 mark. This was largely inoffensive but also did nothing to really help either man. Like, Corbin’s character can’t be that dumb and Big E doesn’t gain much here. [**]