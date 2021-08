Adopt a continuous improvement mindset. There is a lot to fix in our healthcare system, and we can’t do it overnight. We also can’t delegate improvement to the quality department or risk management; everyone needs to be involved for change to be successful. One characteristic of high reliability organizations is that they have a preoccupation with failure. They are constantly looking for what might go wrong and then taking steps to improve before an error occurs. Luckily, most healthcare professionals have already been trained in the scientific method, so they are already experts at problem solving. Healthcare organizations need to determine creative ways to involve the frontline in identifying opportunities for improvement and getting their input on designing solutions without adding to their daily care burden.