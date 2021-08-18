Cancel
7 The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Character Posters!

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released seven character posters for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which you can view below. The animated film is launching worldwide on the streaming service August 23, 2021. Before Geralt, there was Vesemir — a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a...

www.vitalthrills.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcdonnell
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Theo James
Person
Lara Pulver
