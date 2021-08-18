Managing Adverse Events in Cancer Care: Addressing Blood Cell Counts and Drug Management

Expanding services and revenues for pharmacies while improving public health and reducing stress on parents and others in the health care system is a win-win-win situation. Pharmacists and pharmacy interns have been vaccinating huge swaths of the American public for the past 2 decades.1 In the last year, pharmacy technicians have joined the ranks, and pharmacy at large has been instrumental in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines.2 Several federal and state regulatory changes, which have recently been solidified, were launched in response to the state of emergency. These changes alter the landscape of pharmacy-based immunizations from 1 that focused on adult influenza to 1 where the community pharmacy can be the vaccination hub for the entire family. Specifically, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and some pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines to persons 3 years or older.3 Many states followed this federal change with state legislative and regulatory changes of their own that mimic the federal regulations, therefore clearing hurdles (such as requirements of prescriptions) for pharmacies to immunize an even broader demographic.4.