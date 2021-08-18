Cancel
McFarlane Toys’ Lobo and Superboy Prime Now up for Preorder

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFarlane Toys’ Lobo and Superboy Prime Now up for Preorder. They’re both sole survivors, of a sort. But that’s where the similarities end. Lobo, the fraggin’ space biker from Czarnia, and Superboy Prime, the only hero from a world where super powers are otherwise fictional. But now one more thing ties them together. Both Lobo and Superboy Prime have new McFarlane Toys action figures. And they’re up for preorder as of today, with an expected October delivery.

