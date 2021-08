New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina for his Independence Day greetings. He said India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)"I thank President Andry Rajoelina for his greetings. India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner, but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.