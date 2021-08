August 22, 2021 – Here are some operational updates for the Dixie Fire from the Lassen National Forest for Sunday, August 22, 2021. Fire managers’ report this evening that the Dixie Fire East zone has crossed the Genesee Valley Road. Firefighters spent most of the day with equipment and air support trying to hold the fire at the road. The two spots are 1 and 2 acres near Grizzly Mountain and the day shift remained long enough for the night shift to get in place and begin working to hold the spots.