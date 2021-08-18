Cancel
Covid-19 booster rollout for all Americans will begin late September

By Port City Daily staff
portcitydaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a third Covid-19 shot for immunocompromised individuals last week — to affect around 2.7 million people — a collection of federal health departments and the Biden administration are now preparing for the rollout of booster shots for all vaccinated Americans beginning Sept. 20. The Wednesday announcement comes as the delta variant has caused another wave of increased Covid-19 infections nationwide; Aug. 19 reported 252,369 new cases, the highest since Jan. 9, 2021.

