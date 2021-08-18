Cancel
GTA Remaster Rumor: Why We're Excited - Unlocked 507

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA credible rumor suggests that Rockstar is preparing to release an Unreal Engine remaster of the Grand Theft Auto 3/Vice City/San Andreas trilogy. We discuss the technical side of that, the financial side of it, which one we're most excited to dive back into, and more. Plus: a spoiler-free discussion of the latest Xbox exclusive, Twelve Minutes, now that the review embargo has lifted, our thoughts on Call of Duty apparently going back to WWII once again for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and more!

#Gta#Remaster#Rumor#Unreal Engine
