GTA Remaster Rumor: Why We're Excited - Unlocked 507

Say what you want about the Grand Theft Auto series, but Rockstar Games’ action-adventure crime series has become not only a popular video game franchise, but also secured itself a spot in pop culture. Sure, we don’t see too many entries of the series on Nintendo’s consoles, but we might see some soon in the form of a remastered trilogy. According to Kotaku (and also corroborated by PC Gamer, Gematsu, VGC, and more), soon we’ll see the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas be upgraded and released on all current-generation consoles, PC, and mobile. Yes, that includes the Nintendo Switch.