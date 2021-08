A man visiting a thirteenth-century castle in Wales snapped a photo of the site which appears to show an eerie figure lurking on the grounds and some suspect that the strange anomaly could be a ghost. The spooky image, which can be seen below, was reportedly taken by an unnamed dad as he and his son were exploring the country's historic Flint Castle. As is so often the case with such pictures, it was only after they had returned home from their excursion that the man set about looking at his photos from the trip and was astounded by what seems to be a person outside the castle which he insists could not have been possible as he and his son were the only people there at the time.