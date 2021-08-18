Cancel
Detroit, MI

Natalie Wadlington’s 'Pooled' explores fragility and crisis through bold and whimsical paintings

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve found that your emotions are less contained these days and spill over from time to time, you’re not alone. Through painting, California native and Texas-based artist Natalie Wadlington explores existentialism, environmentalism, the fragility of human-nature relationships, and the anxiety that manifests as a result. Wadlington’s latest exhibition, Pooled, tells the story of a fictional neighborhood outside of California’s Bay Area, where humans’ obsession with expansion and control have reshaped the natural landscape.

