Your logo is oftentimes the first thing many customers will see. It is often the primary association many customers will have when they think of your business. Your logo represents your company, and many companies, from multinational conglomerates to mom and pop stores, spend a significant amount of time and effort on their logo for a good reason. Your logo should capture your company’s values and branding while also being distinct and recognizable. Why is your logo so important, and how do you create an effective logo? Read on to find out.