Back-To-School Recipes With Patty Mastracco

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats is back on Studio 10 with another delicious meal idea!. Erin says, "It’s that time of year again!! School is back in full swing and our schedules are JAM PACKED!! It’s important that you put a delicious dinner on the table each night that doesn’t take much time or thought to put together. At Farm Fresh Meats, it is our job to help you do just that! So, how can we help, you might ask?? MEAT PACKAGES!! That’s right! Farm Fresh Meats offers (2) standard packages that can be custom tailored to you and your family’s needs! Today’s recipe utilizes the fresh ground beef that we grind daily, as well as our beautiful Farm Fresh bacon and… **drum roll please** our all-natural beef tallow!! We will be putting together a delicious patty melt made with (2) smash patties, an onion and bacon jam, our secret burger sauce, white American cheese and mild cheddar all sandwiched between two thick slices of rye bread! Alongside our patty melt will be the most delicious deep fried, beef fat French fries! Prepare for flavor explosions and a very happy family!"