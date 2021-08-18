Cancel
Chicago house and techno beatmaker Green Velvet to perform back-to-back sets at Detroit's Magic Stick

By Jerilyn Jordan
Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in a name? Or, in the case of Curtis Alan Jones, names. The 53-year-old Chicago native and stalwart in the house and techno genres, better known as Green Velvet (fka Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori) has kept the party going for three decades with his brand of emotional and spiritual — yet tongue-in-cheek — approach to throbbing industrial minimalism.

