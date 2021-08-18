Take your pick: Encompass handles both old and new qualified mortgage rules

The current commercial mortgage market in New York City is the most attractive it has ever been for borrowers taking out new loans on quality assets. Mortgage rates are at historic lows and cash outs for quality stabilized assets are the norm, considering the world has not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19 health crisis. Much of the optimism from lenders is due to the governments quick and rapid response to the financial needs of both affected citizens and the overall financial system. As discussed in previous articles I have written, Dodd-Frank and its subsequent updates have given the government many of the tools necessary to protect its citizens from the financial traumas caused by the Global Financial Crisis. To date, the Government has done a good job helping lessen the financial suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by instituting the CARES Act, supporting the capital markets and the banking system through tools given to it by Dodd-Frank, and other emergency actions. These actions have given lenders confidence to lend in a healthy way since they understand the government is committed to providing financial solvency to its citizens and capital markets during times of economic upheaval.