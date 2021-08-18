Cancel
Pet Services

FDA Says Violations at Pet Food Plants ‘Likely' Contributed to Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Kiki Intarasuwan
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolations of federal protocols at manufacturing plants that produce multiple brands of pet food, nearly a dozen of which were recalled earlier this year, likely caused hundreds of pets to become ill and die. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced it warned Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. in...

