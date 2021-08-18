Cancel
Rainbow Six Siege Update Adds Resident Evil Skin

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, such a crossover would be branded unlikely, but considering how much Capcom likes to get around these days (as well as Resident Evil reclaiming its status as a hugely popular series in recent years), this marriage isn’t altogether unsurprising. Ubisoft’s popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege has just received a new update, this time with the headline attraction being the addition of an alternate skin for Operator Lion.

Video Gamesgamepur.com

Ubisoft reveals Crystal Guard as the name of Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3

The official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account posted a short video teasing Year 6 Season 3 for the game. The video includes the season’s name, Crystal Guard, and shows a character in the background made of shards of crystal. Operation North Star, the current season in Rainbow Six Siege, launched...
game-debate.com

Rainbow Six: Siege System Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit version of the following operating systems: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10. Processor: Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 2.6 GHz. RAM: 6 GB. Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Rainbow Six Siege “Operation Crystal Guard” Attacker and Multiple Map Reworks Detailed

The latest Rainbow Six Siege season, Operation Crystal Guard, hits test servers tomorrow, and it’s packed with new content and gameplay tweaks. The headline features of Ubisoft Montreal’s latest update include new attacker Osa, who can deploy a handy see-through shield in doorways and windows, and a trio of map reworks for the Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse. You can check out a quick character teaser for Osa, below.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List August 2021

Rainbow Six Siege is constantly evolving with every update having the chance to completely shift the meta and the viability of certain operators. With the Mexico Major set to kick off in just six days, let's dive into the operator pool and examine who's the strongest and weakest as of August 2021.
Video GamesPCGamesN

SteelSeries releases a Rainbow Six Siege Black Ice-themed gaming mouse

Few of Rainbow Six Siege’s seasonal weapon skins have had the same impact as Black Ice, which has since become one of the most coveted alpha packs in the game. Nearly five and a half years after it was released, SteelSeries has teamed up with Ubisoft to bring us frosty peripherals inspired by the iconic design, including a gaming mouse, a mouse pad, and controller thumbsticks made by KontrolFreek.
GeekTyrant

Stadia Adding New Category for Kids and Family Games and Pro Subscribers Play RAINBOW SIX SIEGE for Free This Weekend

Google Stadia is offering something for everyone in the family this weekend. On August 13, gamers will find a new Kids & Family category in the Stadia store where family-friendly games can be found. This includes 5 new titles from Outright Games that will be added on the same day. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay will be available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers or $39.99 to purchase with the following titles also being added for fans to buy:
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Rainbow Six Siege Operator Osa Trailer Features the New Attacker

Ubisoft is adding another Attacker in Rainbow Six SIege, and her name is Osa! The studio released a new Rainbow Six Siege Operator Osa trailer today, that features who’s coming in the latest major update for the first-person shooter!. More details regarding Osa will be revealed this coming Monday, August...
Video GamesIGN

Osa Joins Rainbow Six Siege As Its First Transgender Operator

Osa will be Rainbow Six Siege's first transgender operator when she joins the roster tomorrow. First announced last week, she's a two-health, two-speed, two-difficulty character that uses a Talon-8 Clear Shield to block incoming bullets. Her gender identity was not revealed during the announcement, nor was it discussed during previews for the upcoming Year 6 Season 3 content. However, GameSpot noticed a line in Osa's biography that mentions a "transition" and the publication reached out to Ubisoft for confirmation. Here's what Ubisoft had to say:
NME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ confirms operation ‘Crystal Guard’ and teases operator

Rainbow Six Siege has confirmed that the next operation will be called Crystal Guard, and will soon launch a trailer for the next operator. In a Twitter teaser posted on August 10, Ubisoft has confirmed that the next operation for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be titled Crystal Guard, which was correctly named by leakers back in June. The first teaser shows a crystalized figure in sunglasses, posted alongside a cryptic comment stating “the best view is crystal clear”.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Rainbow Six Siege's first trans operator can reshape maps with powerful bulletproof shields

Rainbow Six Siege has a new engineering genius on the block, and her name is Anja "Osa" Janković. The new Croatian attacker coming in the Crystal Guard update brings a gadget to her team that the defenders would probably love to steal: redeployable, transparent, waist-high bulletproof walls that can attach to windows, doorways, or anywhere on the ground. She's also the architect behind all of Nighthaven's gadgets and the first trans character to join the roster in the game's six-year run.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Rainbow Six Siege’s next Attacker has a see-through deployable shield

Rainbow Six Siege‘s next Operator is Osa, an Attacker with a see-through deployable shield. Osa debuted in a recent CGI trailer that shows her testing her Talon-8 Clear Shield against a high-caliber auto-turret. The shield withstands the gunfire, but it looks like the incoming projectiles can crack the glass, making it less transparent than when it started.
Video GamesNME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ competitive ranks are being reworked

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is getting changes to its competitive ladder to encourage players to progress further. Talking to PCGamesN, a source at Ubisoft has said that the team had noticed a trend where players would reach platinum rank but wouldn’t continue to earn diamond. To help encourage players to bridge this gap, Ubisoft will reduce the gap between ranks within the platinum tier. Players who reach platinum will find that diamond is a far more achievable goal.
Video GamesSiliconera

Arknights Rainbow Six Siege Crossover Event Teased

The world of Arknights is called Terra, but its roster of playable Operators is about to get a few new additions from a place called Earth. Yostar and Hypergryph confirmed the kick-off for a crossover event between Arknights and Rainbow Six Siege. The announcement was accompanied by an Operation Originium Dust trailer teasing some of the new characters that will be added to the game.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege’s Osa is basically Mira on attack

They say that the secret of a good attack is a good defence. Well it goes something like that. Anyway, that appears to be the mandate set for Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Crystal Guard, which gives the attackers a transparent deployable shield via new operator Osa. It sounds like a pretty basic inversion of a defender gadget that’s been in the game since launch, but in addition to placing it on the ground, Osa can also attach her shields to windows, or hold one in front of her to push through a hail of bullets.

