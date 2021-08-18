Rainbow Six Siege Update Adds Resident Evil Skin

Rainbow Six Siege has a new engineering genius on the block, and her name is Anja "Osa" Janković. The new Croatian attacker coming in the Crystal Guard update brings a gadget to her team that the defenders would probably love to steal: redeployable, transparent, waist-high bulletproof walls that can attach to windows, doorways, or anywhere on the ground. She's also the architect behind all of Nighthaven's gadgets and the first trans character to join the roster in the game's six-year run.