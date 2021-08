HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County School Board held a special called meeting on Friday to discuss administrative leave for staff affected by COVID. “We have had several staff members that have been positive since school started,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “As of today, we have had a total of 15. They are doing the best they can do, we've just got some that are brand new, and it's really going to hurt them with being out for these periods of time, so I talked with the board attorney and we can do the 10 days of administrative leave during the State of Emergency put forth by the Governor.”