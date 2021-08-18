Cancel
Lorde's New Blonde Hair Is The Latest Celebrity Hair Transformation

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nearly four-year hiatus, Lorde has finally returned to the spotlight. However, the brooding teen queen that dominated the charts with dark-pop hits like “Royals” is long gone. Instead, the New Zealand native is serving up something light and airy — and not just when it comes to her music. This week, the singer dropped the music video for her song “Mood Ring”, the third single off of her upcoming album Solar Power. In it, she’s seen lounging in a tent, waving a bundle of sage and dancing in unison with her ladies-in-waiting, but one detail sticks out the most — her platinum blonde hair.

