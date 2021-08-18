Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Here's Every Miami Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Anna Gallegos, Zuri Anderson
Posted by 
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The road to Flavor Town runs through Miami.

y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
586
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Food Drink#Drive Ins Dives#Cuban#Flavor Town#Scully S Tavern#Bakery Diner#The Whale S Rib#Whisk Gourmet#Clam Shack#Fish House#Islamorada Shrimp Shack#Taproom#Miami Smokers#Cookhouse#Loba#Sons Brewing Co#Kababi Cafe#Herbie#Bar Chowder House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Rachael Ray's Favorite Comfort Food Restaurant

What's your favorite restaurant? For most of us, it's a hard question to answer. It depends on your mood, right? All of us have our go-to spots for different occasions and tastes — whether it's Mexican, Chinese, Italian, sushi, burgers, pizza, or something else. We'll choose a sentimental restaurant for a special anniversary, or an energetic spot with loud music and great cocktails for a raucous night with best friends.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Taco Bell Fans Think Its Popular Mexican Pizza May Return

Taco Bell has created some truly iconic food items in the past, such as its famous Mexican Pizza. According to Restaurant Business Online, this dish was launched in 1988 with the promising tagline: "it's like pizza, but it's different." The menu item basically had a couple of tortilla shells that were filled with beans and ground beef along with toppings like cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and onions. Much to the disappointment of many customers, the brand decided to get rid of the iconic dish during the pandemic.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Who Is Richer: Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri?

Many people become chefs because they have a passion for food and cooking. It's a good thing they are passionate about food, as it's usually very difficult to get paid fairly as a chef (via Vice). However, in some rare cases, chefs can end up becoming celebrities and making a ton of money along the way. Such is the case with Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

This Beloved Milwaukee Steakhouse Is Ready to Reopen

The Downtown steak and seafood restaurant, which has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, will officially reopen for business on Friday. Located in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 633 N. Fifth St., the Milwaukee ChopHouse will return to its roots to offer its classic steakhouse menu with a contemporary twist. Guests can once again enjoy their favorite dishes, like Wagyu carpaccio, lobster mac ‘n cheese and Strauss lamb chops as well as its selection of wet- and dry-aged steaks, various seafood options and a vegan and vegetarian selection.
Restaurantsstyleweekly.com

Best Local Italian Restaurant

Edo’s Squid (Hall of Fame Winner) For the sixth year in a row and the seventh time ever, Edo’s Squid has been named Best Local Italian. Ed Vasaio’s seafood-centric, modern ristorante was open for take-out only during the pandemic, and just reopened the dining room in June to the delight of its devoted customers. It opens for dinner service Wednesdays through Sundays at 5 p.m. and will take over-the-phone reservations at 864-5488 as long as two months in advance. A silver lining of the pandemic is that Edo’s now has its full menu online.
Restaurantsstyleblueprint.com

8 Iconic Southern Restaurants on Our Bucket List

Heather Bien is a Southern writer, Richmond native, and aspiring gardener. She loves small-town travel and homemade lattes. We love a new, trendy restaurant with a buzzed-about chef and innovative menu as much as the next person, but sometimes you want to dine in a place that feels just like the comfort food it serves. You want a restaurant that has history, a restaurant that’s been serving the same meals for generations, so you know they’ve perfected them.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is adding a sweet new treat for fall

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding to its year-old bakery item selection with the introduction of a new glazed donut. The new sweet treat hits menus at its United States restaurants beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald's said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Colossal Crab Sandwich At This Maryland Restaurant Belongs On Your Foodie Bucket List

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Are you always looking for new, unique, and interesting foods to try? Then you’ll definitely want to head to the following seafood restaurant in Maryland. Not only does this spot have classic seafood favorites, but it also has some of the most creative food mix-ups around. Just wait until […] The post The Colossal Crab Sandwich At This Maryland Restaurant Belongs On Your Foodie Bucket List appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurants995qyk.com

Who Has The Best Cuban Sandwiches In Tampa Bay?

A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban food that you will experience. Their Cuban sandwich does not disappoint!. Have you had a Honey Cuban sandwich? It’s a sweet and savory take on the classic sandwich. Your taste buds will thank you!. Home of multiple...
Florida StatePosted by
Mashed

Why People Are So Upset Over This Florida Deli's Hiring Sign

The restaurant industry is chock full of fun little paradoxes. For example, it's entirely possible that the recent shortage of restaurant workers might not even exist if it weren't for all the lay-offs in the restaurant industry that occurred early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. At least that's what restaurant industry titan Guy Fieri suggested in a controversial interview with the New York Times, in which Fieri likened furloughed restaurant workers who've chosen to stay home and collect unemployment (rather than go out and grab available work) to children who choose to eat junk food instead of healthy meals.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Burger Restaurant Bobby Flay 'Grew Up In'

Bobby Flay has done a lot in the food industry. He's accomplished so much that there are four separate timelines on his website listing his achievements for opening restaurants, writing cookbooks, hosting food television shows, and being honored in the culinary world. Flay was even a member of the French Culinary Institute's first graduating class in 1984, but it was much earlier in life that he learned to appreciate a good burger.
RestaurantsMic

World-famous musician nabs a sweet job at Taco Bell

Sure, he's got a couple of hit singles currently on the Billboard Hot 100, but Lil Nas X is expanding into fast food. Taco Bell just named him chief impact officer, a newly-created honorary role that'll combine philanthropy, music and Mexican cuisine. Starting this week, the rapper will star in ads for the restaurant chain's newly-revived breakfast menu and spearhead "menu innovations." Taco Bell will also help promote his forthcoming album Montero, whenever he decides to bless us with it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy