Tom Brady wasn't talking about Ryan Tannehill in comments on HBO

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G5iS_0bVNNBCM00

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” he made a comment that many believed was directed towards the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

When reflecting on his time as a free agent in 2020 during his appearance on the show, Brady said: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end… I was thinking, you’re sticking with that (expletive)?”

After the Titans and Bucs held their first of two joint practices on Wednesday (check out the news, notes and video here), Brady made it clear that he respects Tannehill and that the comment wasn’t about him.

“Was Ryan? No, Ryan wasn’t. Ryan is a great guy. No, I like Ryan. I was just talking. It’s just fodder,” Brady said, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

It’s great that we now know he wasn’t talking about Tannehill, but the identity of the “(expletive)” remains a mystery.

Brady also touched on Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who he says is more mellow now than when he was a player. He even jokingly compared Vrabel to a “typical diva receiver.”

The future Hall-of-Famer, who threw four picks in practice against the Titans, had a positive review of the team’s defense on Day 1.

Titans to record picks against Brady on Wednesday included cornerbacks Elijah Molden, Janoris Jenkins, and Caleb Farley, as well as safety Amani Hooker.

Brady and the Bucs will be back at it against the Titans on Thursday in what will be the final joint practice between these two teams ahead of their Preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday night.

