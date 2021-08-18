Orla Gartland Charts Twentysomething Chaos With

Olivia Rodrigo has reunited with Petra Collins for the “Brutal” video, the opening track to her album Sour. As with the “Good 4 U” video Collins directed, “Brutal” is bombastic and packed with glittery teenage angst, as Rodrigo breaks her ankle on pointe shoes (ouch) and sits in a traffic jam à la Cher Horowitz in Clueless. She pouts on Instagram live, stands on top of high school desks, and sings from a dark, closed mall. Sadly, she does not parallel park. “‘Brutal’ music video is out now!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram. “Had the best time ever making this. So so so grateful for Petra Collins, who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. Hope you guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.” Earlier this summer, Rodrigo dropped the Sour Prom Concert Film, performing songs from her album, which debuted on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. After months of delay, the album was released on vinyl last week. She’s also slated to perform at the 2021 VMAs next month, where she earned five nominations, including Best New Artist.