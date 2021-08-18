Orla Gartland Charts Twentysomething Chaos With

Cancel
Orla Gartland Charts Twentysomething Chaos

By MTV News Staff
Cover picture for the articleWith 26 years under her belt, much of which is crystallized in an uncontrived social media presence dating back to 2009, Orla Gartland has gleaned a lesson or two about life. It’s especially apt that the Dublin-born singer-songwriter opens her debut album Woman on the Internet, out Friday (August 20), with “Things That I’ve Learned,” a laundry list of directives derived from her odyssey through twentysomething chaos. Don’t compare yourself to others, take up space, say what’s on your mind — and, as she sings, don’t buy the jeans that you’ve never seen. “You’ll regret it.”

Orla Gartland
Phoebe Bridgers
