Team Owner Steve Cohen Sounds Off On Mets' 'Unproductive Hitters'

By Pat Ragazzo
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

I guess everyone has their breaking point, even the owner of the team. After the Mets dropped their fifth game in a row last night to fall under .500 for the first time since May 5, a frustrated Steve Cohen took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on Wednesday morning.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Mets that Steve Cohen will fire if they don’t win the NL East

If the New York Mets fail to make the postseason, expect Steve Cohen to make some major moves entering his first full offseason as owner. Cohen has displayed patience so far, but that won’t last forever, especially considering the amount he spent to put the team from Queens in the first place. $2.4 billion is a lot of money, and as a result Cohen gets to run things how he sees fit. If that includes an untimely visit to the locker room, then so be it.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams ‘clueless’ Mets, owner Steve Cohen

On Tuesday, the New York Mets lost their fifth straight game. On Wednesday, Steve Cohen slammed the players on his payroll, and the club responded with a 6-2 win. On Thursday, the Mets resumed their struggles, losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. So on Friday, former WFAN host Mike...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor agrees with Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made plenty of waves on Wednesday. He sent out a tweet criticizing his team’s offense, questioning how a team that is filled with the type of players they have cannot score runs. It is rare for an owner to so publically criticize their team in that way, at least since the heyday of King George with the Yankees.
MLBallfans.co

Keith Hernandez reacts to Steve Cohen’s tweet criticizing the Mets offense | Shea Anything | SNY

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez shares with Doug Williams what he thought of Mets owner Steve Cohen’s tweet criticizing the team’s lack of offense. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Jerry Blevins and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN About SNY: SNY is the official television home of the New York Mets, Jets and all things New York sports. SNY features unparalleled, exclusive access to the New York Mets with more than 130 live telecasts each season as well as other Emmy Award winning Mets entertainment programming. As the official TV home of the New York Jets, SNY delivers more than 300 hours of exclusive year-round content devoted to Gang Green. SNY is also the official TV home of the UConn Huskies Men’s and Women’s basketball programs, televising over 450 hours of UConn programming annually, including more than 20 live games. SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. As New York’s leader in local sports TV coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through five nightly sports and entertainment programs from SNY’s studios at 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. SNY’s programming roster also includes classic sports programming, critically acclaimed original entertainment shows, and exclusive interview and magazine programs. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp SNY.tv: The Online Home of All Things New York Sports. #SNY #Mets #SheaAnything.
Internetcrossingbroad.com

On Twitter, Steve Cohen Wonders Why His Team Stinks

If there’s a silver lining for the Phillies being just an average team this year, it’s that the New York Mets absolutely stink. They got a fancy new owner, signed James McCann, traded for Francisco Lindor, and were supposed to mop up the division. But life comes at you fast, and the Mets are now 59-60 and third place in the NL East after losing five in a row.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: We Knew It Was Going To Be Bad, Steve Cohen Has Made It Worse

Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets he is disappointed with the team’s offense this year. Fine, do something about it – but not now…. When the Mets faced off against the Dodgers last Friday to begin a stretch of thirteen games against Los Angeles and San Francisco, most fans gritted their teeth, hoping the team would only bend, not break.
InternetNew York Post

Mets scramble for answers after Steve Cohen lights them up on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO – If the Mets boss wanted to light a fire under a team that has been frozen, it probably will not result in charged-up hitters putting in more cage time to deliver results. “We’re working really hard every day,” manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday after Mets owner Steve...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Steve Cohen Lambasts His Team with Tweet

Steve Cohen decided to Tweet this morning. What’s gone from friendly banter has turned into worrying what the Mets owner says next. On Wednesday he questioned the results and play of his players. Questioned by a follower why he would even make the tweet, Cohen made a cantankerous reply asking...
MLBNew York Post

Mets respond to Steve Cohen tweet with extra-inning win to avoid sweep

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Cohen’s shot at his underachieving Mets lineup must have been on a time delay that didn’t reach his players until the later innings Wednesday. Hours after the team owner wondered on Twitter about his “unproductive” hitters, the Mets took a collective belly flop off the Bay Bridge for most of the afternoon before showing late life to beat the Giants 6-2 in 12 innings at Oracle Park.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets' Luis Rojas on Steve Cohen's criticism: 'We all gotta be held accountable'

It's been less than two full weeks since a report emerged that New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was not in danger of losing his job even though his club had fallen from first to third place in the National League East standings. Things have only gotten worse for the Amazins since, as they've recently lost five straight games and, per ESPN stats, have scored the third-fewest runs (450) of any team this season.
MLBNew York Post

Steve Cohen was right to rip embarrassing Mets

At the top, a few pointed questions for your prototypical beleaguered Mets fan:. What was Steve Cohen supposed to do, just sit back and let this go unchallenged?. Did you really want your new owner to play dead just like his players?. Or did you want to see him show...
MLBWashington Post

What Steve Cohen Should Have Tweeted About the Mets

I have no idea why New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen tweeted that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”(1) If I were trading for Cohen...
MLBwmleader.com

Possible Steve Cohen tweet targets respond with strong outings for Mets

SAN FRANCISCO — Mets owner Steve Cohen did not mention names in his angry Twitter rant Wednesday morning, but there was plenty of blame to go around during his club’s five-game losing streak against the top two teams in the NL West. Jeff McNeil, with his lack of plate discipline,...

