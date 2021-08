Mark Stoops got the happy side of this post yesterday when I posted my ranking of the 49 wins of the Mark Stoops era. There was a lot of debate on my social media about the top of the list but overall I think people enjoyed reminiscing about some of the better moments of the past 8 seasons. Today, you are going to have to hold your lunch in as look at the opposite end of the Mark Stoops tenure. He will likely break over .500 by the end of this season but as of right now, he sits at 50 losses at Kentucky. So I broke down those 50 losses into 3 tiers: The Heartbreaking, The Frustrating, and The Forgettable.