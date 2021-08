The USD/CHF slides 0.49% in the session, reaches 4-day fresh lows. If the price closes below 0.9100, the next target is 0.9000. USD/CHF is under pressure. The price is at 4-day fresh lows at 0.9126. Previously in the session, a failed break above 0.9180, saw the pair retracing to fresh lows in the day. The 50-day moving average is at 0.9160 and is resistance, while the 100-day moving average sits at 0.9117-20 range. As the price edges lower, it will find support at 0.9100. A break below this level will open the path towards 0.9000, however, the 200-day moving average is at 0.907 and will be support for the price.