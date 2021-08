Drugmaker startup Peptilogics Inc. is partnering with a California artificial intelligence outfit to shrink the “cost of curiosity” in discovering new therapies. Cerebras Systems of Sunnyvale wants to use its machine learning heft to help South Side-based Peptilogics accelerate the creation of peptide therapeutics by replacing scientific guesswork with machine learning and analysis to come up with drug candidates. Traditionally, a new drug takes about 10 years to develop; with Cerebras as a partner, Peptilogics hopes to reduce that time to months or even days, said Nick Nystrom, senior vice president and head of computation and data.