Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Seven More Books Worth Reading About 9/11 and Its Aftermath

By James M. Lindsay, Anna Shortridge
Council on Foreign Relations
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month marks the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks. The ages of victims ranged from two to eighty-five. The attacks devastated the lives of the victims’ families, and forever altered the course of U.S. society, history, and foreign policy. As this week’s events in Afghanistan show, the ripples of 9/11 remain with us.

www.cfr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The World Trade Center#Cfr#Muslim American#Anti Muslim#The New York Times#Americans#Navy Seal Team Six#Princeton University#Directorate S#The New Yorker#Al Qaeda#Taliban#Kirkus Reviews#Politico#Npr#Al Qaeda#Western#The Exile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Related
Books & LiteratureInside Higher Ed

Read this Book. Seriously.

People find solace in different places. My go-tos usually involve silly comedies, time with the kids, an idiosyncratic palette of music or dense political/economic theory. This weekend involved options two and four, with a pen-in-hand reread of Stephanie Kelton’s The Deficit Myth. I really can’t recommend it (or time with...
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy