The collection includes skincare, makeup and tools and is priced between £9 and £27. Here's everything you need to know. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, has one of those faces we can't stop staring at. Her signature beauty look is a minimal off-duty English Rose with flushed cheeks and rosy lips – you'd never guess that she struggles with acne-prone skin. Minimalis, clean beauty is her vibe and for the past three years, she has been sharing her beauty advice on her website Roseinc.com. It was only a matter of time before her own beauty collection followed and this week the Rose Inc, featuring Rosie's everyday essentials, launches at Sephora and Space NK, on Friday 27 August.