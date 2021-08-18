Masterclass: How to get instant results for eye bags and dark circles. Sign up and get a £140 goodie bag

If you’re struggling to style your hair, then it may be time to change up your routine. First and foremost, you’ll want a good pomade. Why? Pomade will give your hairstyle plenty of hold so that it won’t fall out during the day, like wax. And it won’t flake or make your hair feel hard as a rock either, like gels. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s important, though, that you do your research first and get the right pomade for your hair type and style. Most pomades, for instance, are either oil- or water-based. Oil will give a higher...