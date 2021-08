Developer Desk Works announced RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android this winter. School’s out! Meet us in an empty classroom for a grand adventure with a young aspiring game developer and his very own RPG. You’e sure to be dazzled by his hand-drawn creations as you journey into the surprising and magical world of imagination! Forget about homework! Come play RPG Time: The Legend of Wright with us!