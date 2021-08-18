Cancel
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Launch Trailer

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 6 days ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have shared the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut launch trailer. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is launching for both PS4 and PS5 on August 20. The game will cost $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4, and if you buy the PS4 version you can upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99. If you own the original non-Director's Cut version of the game, you can upgrade for $19.99 on PS4 and $29.99 on PS5.

