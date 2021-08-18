Biomutant Has Sold Over One Million Copies

Embracer Group has revealed their latest financial results, once again recording another massive growth in net sales in the gaming side of their business. They’re hoping to keep that momentum moving forward with a grand total of 180 games in development among their legion of studios and plenty of announcements to be made before the end of the year. They also reported impressive sales figures for some of their current titles including Biomutant and Chivalry II, both of which hit 1 million sales.