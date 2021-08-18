Biomutant Has Sold Over One Million Copies
THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group announced Biomutant has sold over one million copies, news confirmed in their latest financial results for their games catalogue. The news that Biomutant has sold over one million copies comes via their new financial results for the latest fiscal quarter, noting developer Experiment 101’s open world mutant and kung-fu action game has sold well since its release for PC and consoles, in May 2021.nichegamer.com
