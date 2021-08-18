Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Hackers Stole Social Security Numbers, Driver’s License Info From 47 Million T-Mobile Customers

By National News
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IFZ7_0bVNJoHj00

Thomas Catenacci

Hackers obtained private information, including social security numbers and driver’s license data, from more than 47 million T-Mobile customers in an ongoing cyberattack, the company said.

The breach exposed the information of about 7.8 million current and 40 million former and prospective customers to the hackers, T-Mobile announced late on Tuesday. The U.S. telecommunications company, which has more than 102 million total customers nationwide, said it was working with law enforcement and had hired top cybersecurity experts to assist in its effort to investigate the hack.

“We take our customers’ protection very seriously and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure we are taking care of our customers in light of this malicious attack,” the company said in a statement.

T-Mobile began its investigation into a possible attack on its system last week after it was informed of claims made in an online forum. The company then identified and closed the “access point” the hackers are believed to have illegally entered.

While the investigation is still ongoing, T-Mobile said hackers were unable to access customers’ financial information like credit and debit card data, according to the announcement. But in addition to social security numbers and driver’s license information, hackers stole customers’ full names and dates of birth.

Fewer than a million customers’ phone numbers and account PINs were exposed during the hack, T-Mobile added.

T-Mobile plans to notify the tens of millions of customers whose information hackers obtained in the coming days. The company will offer a free two-year theft protection service to affected customers.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Social Security Numbers#T Mobile#Hackers#Driver S License Info#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Hacker Claims to Have 100 Million T-Mobile Users' Data

A hacker's post on a forum has revealed that the personal data of millions of T-Mobile customers might have been accessed from the company's servers and is now out for sale on the internet, Vice reported. As a response, the company has told Vice that it is investigating the matter and does not have much to share at this point in time.
TechnologyInc.com

T-Mobile Suffered a Massive Data Breach. Its Response Is the 1 Thing No Company Should Ever Do

Over the past week, T-Mobile confirmed that it was the subject of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of at least 50 million people. That information includes first and last names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information. That's pretty much the worst-case scenario, and the only reason we found out is that the company responded to a report from Vice's Motherboard.
CNET

T-Mobile data breach and SIM-swap scam: How to protect your identity

Just when you think the massive T-Mobile hack can't get any worse, on Friday the carrier announced that over 50 million people, including current and former customers as well as prepaid customers, were affected by the breach. Information like Social Security numbers, driver's licenses and account PINs were exposed. Here are some steps you can take right now to protect your financial information.
TechnologyNew York Post

T-Mobile says hackers stole personal info of more than 40M people

The cyberattack that breached T-Mobile’s computer network pulled personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, on more than 40 million people, the cellphone carrier said. The stolen data included first and last names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license and ID information “for a subset...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

AT&T says that alleged massive customer data hack didn't happen on its watch

Last week T-Mobile elicited groans after it confirmed a massive hack of customer data — its fourth such hack in four years. For a short time it appeared that something similar had happened to its in-country carrier rival, AT&T: a post on an illicit hacker forum claimed to have customer data from 70 million people, selling for $200,000. But in contrast with T-Mobile's response, AT&T says its investigation of the sample data indicates that it didn't come from the company's servers.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

A hacker claims to be selling data on over 100 million T-Mobile customers; the company says it is investigating

What just happened? T-Mobile is investigating claims that it suffered a major data breach in which personal information related to 100 million customers was stolen and is now up for sale. Those claiming responsibility are asking 6 Bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data that contains info on 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.
LawFOXBusiness

T-Mobile hit with class-action lawsuits over data breach

T-Mobile has been hit with a pair of class-action lawsuits in Washington federal court as the number of current and former customers impacted by a cyberattack against the telecommunications giant grows. One of the lawsuits, Espanoza v. T-Mobile USA, accuses T-Mobile of putting plaintiffs and class-action members at "considerable risk"...
TechnologyArs Technica

Hackers who breached T-Mobile stole personal data for ~49 million accounts

T-Mobile on Wednesday said criminals obtained the personal information of almost 49 million current, former, or prospective customers in the latest mega-hack of its servers. The haul includes customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for 7.8 million current post-paid accounts, meaning accounts that are billed at the end of each billing cycle. The unknown hackers obtained the same data from more than 40 million records belonging to former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile cyberattack: Keep your personal data safe after a breach

T-Mobile continues to investigate a data breach from the past week that compromised the personal information of tens of millions people, and not just active subscribers. The data includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers, and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. And the breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who has given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy