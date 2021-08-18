Downtown LA is Coming Back to Life, Here’s Everywhere You Need To Go

DTLA, we’re coming for you. Just two short years ago, Downtown Los Angeles was one of LA’s fastest growing neighborhoods. More than $30 billion had been invested in new construction over the last couple of decades, according to the Downtown Center Business Improvement District. About half of that went to residential projects, from luxe condos in gleaming new skyscrapers to rehabbed old warehouse buildings filled with stylish live-work lofts — all as DTLA’s population tripled to around 85,000 residents. Add to that massive entertainment projects like L.A. Live; the makeover of Grand Park; new architecturally significant, world-class cultural institutions like The Broad and Walt Disney Concert Hall; a slew of hip new hotels; and a serious culinary renaissance; and Downtown’s status had skyrocketed to become one of LA’s hottest hoods.