Had electrician install whole house surge protector (Eaton Product). Hope

Say goodbye to a bulky camera tripod that takes up space and opt for the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Sporting a small design that packs down to the diameter of a water bottle, this photography accessory is easy to store. So you can keep it in your backpack. Once unfolded, it contributes to stable shots and dampens vibrations. All the while, it includes built-in mobile connectivity for convenient use. It comes with everything you need to perfect your photography including legs, a ball head, a protective soft case, a mobile mount, and more. Best of all, the Peak Design Travel Tripod has a 20-pound weight capacity to comfortably support DSLR cameras. Finally, it offers low and inverted modes to position your camera inches off the ground.