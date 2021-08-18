Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This TikTok-Famous Product Put an End to My Body Acne — and It's 50% Off

By Braelyn Wood
SHAPE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've accepted that breakouts are part of life. Whether they're on my chin, back, or boobs, the pesky pimples haunt me like my love of gauchos in the mid-2000s. And while I'll never have the flawless complexion of social media filters — despite showering immediately after workouts, exfoliating regularly, and applying countless acne-fighting beauty products — my quest for clear skin led to one staple that never disappoints: CeraVe's Salicylic Acid Cleanser (Buy It, $10, was $19; amazon.com)

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acne Treatment#Beauty Products#Amazon Com#Phithegoldenskin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Hair Carewomenworking.com

9 things that can happen to unwashed hair

Washing your hair may come with a bit more thought than you might expect. We may have different schedules when it comes to showering: we each have different regimens and different products we like to use. Depending on our hair texture and length, we may vary our washing schedules. Most...
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Skin CarePosted by
SheKnows

How To Treat & Prevent Body Acne — Yes, Even In Weird Places — As An Adult Woman

There’s nothing more disappointing than reaching adulthood and finally having clearer skin — only to break out in zits all over your bod. Flawless skin, who?  Don’t worry, though! You’re not the only adult dealing with bacne and buttne and boob blemishes.Whether you have one or two painful bumps a month or a smattering of acne on your chest, body acne is fine and normal. Treating this issue is doable with solutions ranging from elevating your hygiene routine to a quick consultation with a skin expert.  We enlisted Dr. Adeline Kikam, dermatologist and skin of color educator, to share her best tips...
Skin CareByrdie

Reviewed: Tula's Eye Balm Provides a Quick Fix for Tired Eyes

We put the Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. There's nothing I love more than quick, easy solutions to beauty problems. Whether it’s covering a pimple with...
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Say Thanks To This Cream Their "Wrinkles Have Disappeared"

Some skincare ingredients are so prestigious, they give off "you can't sit with us vibes." Retinol is one of those elite ingredients that is constantly in the beauty spotlight, even though it's not a new ingredient by any means. The beauty hero impresses shoppers with its potent results and transformative benefits — and with new studies and innovations, retinol formulas keep getting stronger to provide more visible results. One formula to check out: Obagi's Retinol Moisturizer Cream.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Nodular Acne: What It Is, What Causes It + The Do's & Don'ts Of Care

No pimples are welcome. But when they're large, painful, and red, they're really annoying. Nodular acne is unique and isn't treated like your typical white- or blackhead. And if we're being honest, nodular acne can become a monster to deal with if you don't act quickly. That's why detecting nodular acne in its early stages can help keep unwanted breakouts at bay. We tapped dermatologists to get the scoop on nodular acne, what it is, what causes it, and how to treat it so you can get your breakouts under control, stat. Keep reading to learn more.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Peach & Lily's First-Ever Body Product Is Like An All-Over Facial

You already know and love Peach & Lily for its skin-perfecting formulas but now, the Korean beauty brand is officially moving into body care. Today, it officially launched its first-ever body product, KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub, now available on the Peach & Lily website as well as ULTA Beauty's website. Made to tackle Keratosis Pilaris (KP) — sometimes referred to as “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin” — as well as body acne and flaky skin, the brand's new scrub is reminiscent of a revered Korean bath tradition.
Skin CareByrdie

I Tried Peach & Lily's First-Ever Body Scrub—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Alicia Yoon has already changed our skincare routines—and now she’s coming for our showers, too. Inspired by the luxe experience of a Korean bathhouse—which isn't something you can easily recreate at home—she decided to create the next best thing. Peach & Lily's first body product, the KP Bump Boss Scrub ($28), is basically a body scrub in a tube.
Small BusinessHuffingtonPost

22 Problem-Solving Products That Help Put An End To Pesky Home Issues

Home maintenance doesn’t have to consist of endless projects. If you find furniture scratches, slippery rugs or tangled bed sheets in your house, there are so many products that can help you fix these small annoyances. From rug pads to wood polish, here are essentials that’ll help keep your living space in good shape.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Why Safflower Oil Is the Most Underrated Skin-Care Savior

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In the world of skin care, there's always one buzzy ingredient after another taking over the shelves. Likewise, there always seems to be a handful of underrated ingredients that just don't get the love they deserve. One of the latter is safflower oil.
Skin CareByrdie

Drunk Elephant's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Got a Major Refresh

Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you that vitamin C is one of those powerhouse ingredients that's actually worth your money. But if you're familiar with this ingredient, then you know that all vitamin C serums are not created equal. When it comes to shelf life, vitamin C derivatives can be a bit fickle; they're extremely sensitive, and the formula's efficacy can degrade fairly easily when exposed to light, heat, and air.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

33 Best Skin-Care Products For Acne, From Sunscreens to Spot Treatments

You've probably experienced acne at one point or another in your life — be it in your teens, a bit later as an adult, only once a month during your period, or after forgetting to wash off your makeup at night. The fact of the matter is, acne is something around 85 percent of people ages 12 to 24 have dealt with, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. With that in mind, we could all use a good acne-fighting skin-care product or two — even if you only have to reach for it once in a blue moon.
New York City, NYAllure

Foreo's TikTok-Famous Tool Completely Changed My Cleansing Routine

Even my mediocre makeup-removing habits were no match for this grime-clearing skin brush. Effective ingredients are the cornerstone of a stellar skin-care routine, but assistance from high-tech tools brings even more skin-boosting benefits. Case in point: Foreo's Luna Mini 3 device. Whether you're a newbie or seasoned skin-care enthusiast, the foundation of a proper regimen — and ultimately, your best skin — starts with cleansing the right way. And this Best of Beauty-winning tool revamped my regimen in the least daunting way.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

I tried Kim Kardashian’s TikTok-famous Skims dress. Is it worth it?

Last time a dress went viral on TikTok, it divided the app — so when I saw another model had picked up popularity, I expected the worst. Yet thousands of users were endorsing the dress in question — Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress — garnering over 110 million views on the app, selling out all models, and tallying up a whopping 46,000-person waitlist, according to Skims.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Loofah, Shower Sponges and Body Scrubbers for Exfoliating Your Skin

A relaxing bath or refreshing shower at the end of a long day is something we all look forward to. No matter whether you’re a warm water bather or a cold shower purist, there are few parts of our daily routine that give us as much time to unwind and reflect. And while a bath or shower can be the ideal sanctuary to decompress for the day, the ultimate purpose is bathing. We suggest having one of the best loofahs or shower sponges in hand to make washing an enjoyable experience. Loofahs and shower sponges are a convenient way to make...
Skin CareSHAPE

Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Firming Under-Eye Treatment Gives Botox-Like Results

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. In the words of George RR. Martin, "wine makes all things possible." And believe it or not, that even holds true in skin care — resveratrol, a potent antioxidant found in red wine (among red grapes, peanuts, dark chocolate, and yes, skin care), fights off the visible effects of aging in the skin like no other. While you can certainly indulge in a glass of wine to reap its benefits, the anti-aging ingredient is also a key player in the Derma-E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment (Buy It, $20, $25, amazon.com).

Comments / 0

Community Policy