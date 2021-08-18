Jersey City Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 13-Year Old
JERSEY CITY MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m., members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Steffon Fowler, age 24, of Jersey City, on charges involving the sexual assault of a 13-year-old female victim at his residence on Arlington Avenue in Jersey City. He was arrested without incident after surrendering himself at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City.hudsontv.com
