Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 13-Year Old

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m., members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Steffon Fowler, age 24, of Jersey City, on charges involving the sexual assault of a 13-year-old female victim at his residence on Arlington Avenue in Jersey City. He was arrested without incident after surrendering himself at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City.

