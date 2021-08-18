Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lands next lead movie role in new comedy

This week, the men and women of New York’s 99th precinct will gather one last time as Brooklyn Nine-Nine reveals its eighth and final season, capping off more than 150 episodes of consistent and impressive workplace comedy. The season was recalibrated in response to the events of 2020, and it still remains to be seen what this cop comedy will look like now that “copaganda” has become a familiar term. But we can be reasonably sure that whatever else it does in its final ten episodes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will continue its focus on what has become the show’s biggest asset: one of the best TV ensembles of the last decade.