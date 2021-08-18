Cancel
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lands next lead movie role in new comedy

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is set to star opposite Shrill's Luka Jones in Bar Fight, a new comedy from The Orville's Jim Mahoney. The movie, which is said to have wrapped production in Los Angeles this week (via Deadline), follows exes Nina and Allen, who try to keep their break-up as amicable as possible by splitting everything in their lives 50/50.

