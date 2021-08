If you're planning to attend a New Orleans Saints game this season, you will need to have either a vaccination card or a clean bill of health. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a vaccine mandate for her city during a Thursday press conference. Starting Monday, patrons will need to have proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to enter a bar, restaurant, or any event the Superdome--including New Orleans Saints games. The proof of vaccination must be either a vaccination card or a digital form on the LA Wallet app.