Daptone Records Previews 20th Anniversary Collection With New Songs From Naomi Shelton, Saun and Starr

Daptone Records has released two more tracks from its upcoming live compilation The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo: Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens’ “Thank You Lord” and Saun and Starr’s “Confess It.”

“Thank You Lord” finds Shelton — who died earlier this year at the age of 78 — in fine form as she vamps and praises over a slick soul shuffle. Saun and Starr’s “Confess It,” meanwhile, feels like a smoldering Saturday night counterpart to Shelton’s Sunday morning worship, the two singers conjuring a burning secret with their dueling vocals.

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo is a three-LP vinyl set recorded during the Daptone Super Soul Revue’s three-night stand at the Apollo in New York City in December 2014. “Thank You Lord” and “Confess It” follow two previously released offerings from the set, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ “Get Up and Get Out” and Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaries’ “Let Love Stand a Chance.”

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Daptone Records. Along with the aforementioned artists, the set will boast contributions from Antibalas, the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarcane 3 and the Como Mamas.