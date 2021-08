It’s time once again for Eevee Community Day in Pokémon GO but this time there’s the brand new What You Choose to Be Special Research to enjoy. Yes, while longtime players will have already had a day filled with Eevee spawns, the 2021 version is bigger and better in almost every way. This include the new ticketed Special Research tasks, which offer some truly great rewards for those who buy it. But if you want to know how to complete it then you need to check out our full list of the What You Choose to Be Special Research rewards and the tasks you need to complete to get them in Pokémon GO.