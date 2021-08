The GBP/USD kicked off the week at the 1.3602 support, it's lowest of the year, but gained momentum and moved up to the 1.3747 resistance level as of this writing. The move comes as investors began giving up the US dollar ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, and the pair is waiting for the momentum to complete the correction or continue in the direction of last week's trading. The currency pair may bounce back in the coming days if global markets continue to stabilize and the Jackson Hole Symposium evokes caution from bulls, although analysts indicate that the risk of the pound remaining under pressure exists.