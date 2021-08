With the launch of Call of Duty Season 5, a number of new weapons have been added to the game for use in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The EM2 assault rifle, TEC-9 submachine gun, and cane melee weapon can all be yours for free, but you'll need to put in some time in order to unlock them. Here's how to get your hands on them, what to expect from each, and a look at all of the new weapon blueprints added as part of the Season 5 battle pass.