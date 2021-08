You might want to trade in your cumbersome skeleton onesie for something that shows some real flesh because Phoebe fucking Bridgers is taking her tour outside. Singer-songwriter and unofficial indie angel of doom, gloom, and drinking shower beers, Bridgers announced Monday that she would no longer play indoor shows for the remainder of her upcoming U.S. "reunion" tour, which was completely sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last month, including a pair of dates at Royal Oak Music Theatre.